Elections

BJP Eyes Youth and Women for Lok Sabha Elections: National Council to Set Strategy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
BJP Eyes Youth and Women for Lok Sabha Elections: National Council to Set Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, is laying the groundwork for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, targeting a third consecutive term. A crucial meeting of the BJP’s National Council, expected to define the final campaign guidelines for leaders across the nation, is penciled in for mid-February. The BJP’s central leadership is reportedly contemplating a strategy to revitalize its list of Lok Sabha members by possibly not fielding candidates over 70, barring ‘unavoidable’ circumstances.

Focus on Youth and Women Candidates

This decision reflects the party’s emphasis on promoting younger and women candidates. In an effort to solidify vote consolidation and optimize resource utilization, the BJP intends to announce 150-160 candidates by the end of January. The Central Election Committee, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is anticipated to green-light the first list of candidates shortly.

Experience Still Valued

Despite the stress on younger leaders, the party acknowledges the importance of seasoned politicians and asserts that age will not be the sole factor determining candidate selection. The BJP’s goal is to exceed its 2019 victory of 303 seats and contest as many constituencies as possible, placing special emphasis on seats it has yet to win.

National Council Meeting: A Turning Point

The impending National Council meeting, which will likely see 7,000 delegates in attendance, will serve to commemorate the Modi government’s decade-long achievements and provide guidance for expanding the party’s influence to secure a substantial victory margin in the polls. The decision to announce this candidate list appears to be influenced by the advantages of early candidate declaration observed in recent Assembly elections.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

