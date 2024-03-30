BJP Eyes Muslim Votes in Assam Lok Sabha Polls with Equal Treatment, Peace Pledge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy to garner support from Muslim voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. By emphasizing equal treatment for all communities and ensuring an unprecedented reign of peace, the BJP aims to make significant inroads in constituencies with a high percentage of Muslim voters. Scheduled in three phases, the elections see Muslims playing a crucial role, especially in the Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Silchar constituencies.

Strategic Focus on Development and Peace

Underlining the party's commitment to inclusivity, Sarma pointed out the equitable distribution of developmental projects and beneficiary schemes among all communities, including Muslims. This approach, according to him, is a testament to the BJP's governance model based on the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, and sabka prayas'. Furthermore, the chief minister recalled the past instances of communal violence, contrasting them with the current peaceful coexistence, which he attributed to the party's policies.

Electoral Expectations and Challenges

The BJP, along with its allies, is optimistic about winning a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Sarma, known for his accurate election predictions, expressed confidence in securing victory in 11 out of 14 constituencies, with high hopes for two additional seats. However, he acknowledged the challenge in the Dhubri constituency, dominated by a Muslim majority, where the party will face stiff competition from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal.

Broader Political Strategy

