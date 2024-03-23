BJP Employs Muslim Women as Polling Agents in UP for Lok Sabha Elections to Check Bogus Voting

In an unprecedented move aimed at curbing bogus voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is setting a new precedent by deploying Muslim women as polling agents in minority-dominant areas for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. This strategy underscores the party's initiative to engage directly with Muslim voters and ensure the authenticity of voters at the booths, particularly in regions with a history of alleged fake voting.

Advertisment

Strategic Deployment for Authentic Voting

The decision to deploy Muslim women as polling agents comes against the backdrop of previous elections where concerns were raised about the integrity of the voting process in minority-dominated regions. Kunwar Basit Ali, the president of the U.P. BJP's Minority Morcha, highlighted the necessity of this initiative stating that in the past, the party has encountered issues with bogus voting, particularly by individuals misusing the burqa to cast multiple votes. By having Muslim women, who are familiar with the community, serve as polling agents, the BJP aims to ensure that only legitimate voters cast their ballots. This move is also seen as a way to bridge the gap between the BJP and Muslim voters, following the 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' campaign which sought to draw Muslim women closer to the party.

Focusing on Western U.P.

Advertisment

The initiative specifically targets Western U.P., a region known for its significant Muslim electorate, with the first phase of voting scheduled on April 19. Cities like Saharanpur, Rampur, Kairana, and Moradabad, where the Muslim community forms a substantial part of the electorate, will be the focus of this deployment. The BJP plans to cover approximately 40,000 polling booths across the state, emphasizing areas with a history of voting discrepancies.

Engagement and Controversy

While the BJP's strategy aims to engage Muslim voters and ensure a fair voting process, it has sparked controversy among opposition parties, who view the scrutiny of burqa-clad women voters as discriminating. However, the BJP maintains that this move is purely aimed at preventing fraudulent voting practices and is part of a broader effort to build trust with Muslim communities by demonstrating the benefits they have received from the government's schemes. This approach, blending electoral strategy with community engagement, marks a significant moment in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This novel strategy by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, employing Muslim women as polling agents to ensure the integrity of the voting process, reflects a nuanced approach to electoral politics. It not only aims to curb bogus voting but also seeks to strengthen the party's relationship with Muslim voters by involving them actively in the electoral process. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the effectiveness of this initiative and its impact on voter turnout and party performance in minority-dominated areas will be closely watched.