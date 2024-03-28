BJP Employs Meme Marketing with Acquaint Consultants for 2024 Election Drive

In a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined forces with Acquaint Consultants, a digital marketing firm based in the National Capital Region (NCR). This collaboration is set to focus on meme marketing, leveraging trending topics to create engaging, shareable content designed to enhance the party's online presence and connect with voters on various digital platforms.

Strategic Shift to Digital

Digital media has emerged as a pivotal campaign tool for the BJP, demonstrated by its significant investment in digital advertising. According to Google's Ad Transparency Report, the party has recently allocated Rs 5.37 crore to Google ads, alongside Rs 1.31 crore on Meta platforms over the past month. This trend underscores the growing importance of digital strategies, including meme marketing, in political campaigning. Meme Express, another prominent player in the space, has also ramped up its spending, with investments totaling Rs 81.37 lakhs on ads related to social issues, elections, or politics during the same period.

Expanding the Agency Arsenal

As part of its comprehensive approach, the BJP has not only focused on meme marketing but also on strengthening its collaboration with leading advertising agencies. This includes the appointment of Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup as the lead agency, alongside Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. Sam Balsara of Madison Media, renowned for his previous work with the BJP's media planning and buying strategies during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been re-engaged for the 2024 election campaign. This reflects the party's commitment to leveraging diverse advertising expertise to maximize its campaign reach and impact.

Looking Towards 2024

The partnership between BJP and Acquaint Consultants represents a modern turn in election campaigning, emphasizing the role of meme marketing in engaging with a digitally savvy electorate. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the strategic use of digital media and advertising agencies by the BJP highlights its pursuit of innovative and effective ways to communicate its message and mobilize support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This approach not only demonstrates the party's adaptive strategies in the digital age but also sets a precedent for future political campaigns in India.