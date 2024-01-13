BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints

A politically charged atmosphere engulfs West Bengal following allegations made by BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in relation to a recent act of violence in Purulia. Poonawalla alleges that saints in Purulia were subjected to a violent assault by individuals he identifies as TMC-affiliated goons. The incident, reminiscent of a similar outbreak of violence in Palghar, has the potential to escalate political tensions in the region.

BJP’s Allegations and the Viral Video

Following the emergence of a video showing the violent assault against sadhus in Purulia, BJP leaders have lashed out against the ruling TMC. They drew parallels between this incident and the notorious 2020 Palghar mob lynching, suggesting a pattern of violence against religious figures in regions under TMC governance. The BJP leaders have also criticized the silence of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leader and current Chief Minister of West Bengal, on the matter.

Echoes of Palghar in Purulia

The incident in Purulia bears a chilling resemblance to the Palghar lynching of 2020 in Maharashtra. Both events involved severe acts of violence against saints, prompting Poonawalla to highlight what the BJP perceives as a recurring theme in regions governed by the TMC. The Palghar incident serves as a backdrop, providing context to the allegations made by the BJP spokesperson.

Implications and Political Tensions

This incident has the potential to stir controversy and escalate political tensions, particularly given the history of violence in Palghar. By drawing attention to what they believe are issues of law and order under the TMC administration, BJP seeks to cast a spotlight on the safety of Hindus in West Bengal. The absconding of a TMC strongman and local panchayat leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, further compounds the issue. Sheikh, linked to an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials, has been missing, adding yet another layer to the unfolding political drama.