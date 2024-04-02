BJP Denies Atishi's Allegations of Joining Threat, Sirsa Accuses Kejriwal of Deception

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): In a recent twist of political intrigue, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's accusations of being blackmailed into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the threat of arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have sparked controversy. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa retorted by blaming AAP's own Arvind Kejriwal for betraying his party members, further intensifying the feud between the two political parties.

Accusations and Denials

Atishi's claim that the BJP attempted to coerce her into switching allegiances has been met with staunch denial from the BJP camp. Sirsa, in his response, suggested that Atishi's real betrayer was none other than Kejriwal himself, accusing him of having a history of misleading his colleagues. Further complicating matters, Sirsa challenged Atishi to disclose the name of her informant, insinuating that the source might be closer to Kejriwal than the BJP.

Internal Struggles and Political Maneuvering

The allegations have unearthed potential internal conflicts within AAP, with Sirsa hinting at a power struggle and Kejriwal's reluctance to appoint successors. The BJP spokesperson, Harish Khurana, criticized Atishi's approach as a diversion from pressing issues of corruption. Meanwhile, RP Singh of the BJP mocked the situation by claiming he could easily fabricate similar accusations, thereby shedding light on the intense rivalry and the fight for power within the AAP.

The Bigger Picture

These developments come at a time when AAP is already under scrutiny, with several of its leaders, including Atishi, named in the excise policy case. This political drama unfolds against the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest and the ED's ongoing investigations, which BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala suggests showcases a significant transformation in Kejriwal's political stance and leadership style.

This saga not only highlights the volatile nature of Indian politics but also raises questions about the use of enforcement agencies in political battles. As accusations fly and denials follow, the public is left to ponder the reality behind these political maneuvers and their implications for democracy in India.