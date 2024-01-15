en English
BJP Criticizes Congress’ ‘Nyay Yatra’, Urges Internal Rectification

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
In a recent political development in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a critical stance on the Congress party’s ‘Nyay Yatra’. The BJP suggests that the Congress should prioritize resolving its internal issues and injustices before advocating for national justice. This criticism from the BJP arises amidst an ongoing political yatra by the Congress party, aimed at highlighting various socio-economic issues faced by Indians and advocating for ‘Nyay’ (justice).

The Nyay Yatra

Designed to focus on issues such as unemployment, inflation, and social justice, the Nyay Yatra is an initiative by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Starting from Manipur, the yatra spans 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, covering a distance of 6,713 km, and is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The Congress emphasizes that this is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, intended to raise people’s issues and re-establish the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

BJP’s Criticism

The BJP has been critical of the yatra, interpreting it as an attempt by the Congress to revive its fortunes after a disappointing performance in the recent round of assembly elections. BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has termed the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ as a mere tactic to keep Rahul Gandhi engaged. Shergill argues that the real aim of the Nyay Yatra is to denigrate the nation and urges Rahul Gandhi to address the internal discord within the Congress. Shergill also mentioned the decline of Ayodhya’s Lord Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony by the Congress leadership and expressed confidence in Narendra Modi’s return as Prime Minister in 2024.

Congress’ Response

During the flag-off of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal, Manipur, Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP and RSS politics of hatred for fostering injustice and monopolies in India. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using religion and faith to seek votes and sidestepping the ethnic violence in Manipur. The yatra is an ideological one, covering 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, aiming to bring peace and harmony to violence-stricken areas.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

