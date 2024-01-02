BJP Constitutes Election Committee in Itanagar, Signalling Election Preparedness

As the electoral arena gears up in Itanagar, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically formed a 10-member Election Committee. The committee is significantly headed by the party’s State president, Biyuram Wahge, and senior BJP leader and current Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. The formation of this committee marks a pivotal step in the party’s organizational efforts for the anticipated electoral challenges.

An Assembly of Political Clout

The committee is an amalgamation of influential party figures, reflecting the BJP’s intent to leverage its political prowess for the upcoming elections. Other than Wahge and Khandu, the committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Lok Sabha Members Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.

A Stamp of Approval from the Top

In a show of unity and strategic alignment, the formation of the committee has received the nod from the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda. This approval is a clear indication of the party’s consolidated approach towards the forthcoming electoral battle.

The Announcement: A Prelude to Election Preparations

The announcement of the committee’s formation, made on Tuesday, signals the commencement of BJP’s tactical groundwork for the elections. By putting together a powerful and experienced team, the party sets the stage for a well-orchestrated election campaign, aiming to retain its ruling position in the state.