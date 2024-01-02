en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

BJP Constitutes Election Committee in Itanagar, Signalling Election Preparedness

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
BJP Constitutes Election Committee in Itanagar, Signalling Election Preparedness

As the electoral arena gears up in Itanagar, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically formed a 10-member Election Committee. The committee is significantly headed by the party’s State president, Biyuram Wahge, and senior BJP leader and current Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. The formation of this committee marks a pivotal step in the party’s organizational efforts for the anticipated electoral challenges.

An Assembly of Political Clout

The committee is an amalgamation of influential party figures, reflecting the BJP’s intent to leverage its political prowess for the upcoming elections. Other than Wahge and Khandu, the committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Lok Sabha Members Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.

A Stamp of Approval from the Top

In a show of unity and strategic alignment, the formation of the committee has received the nod from the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda. This approval is a clear indication of the party’s consolidated approach towards the forthcoming electoral battle.

The Announcement: A Prelude to Election Preparations

The announcement of the committee’s formation, made on Tuesday, signals the commencement of BJP’s tactical groundwork for the elections. By putting together a powerful and experienced team, the party sets the stage for a well-orchestrated election campaign, aiming to retain its ruling position in the state.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnehaha County Commission Passes Resolutions to Improve 2024 Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Former Board Member Arrested, Unraveling Insider Ties in Village Election

By BNN Correspondents

Kishtwar Schools Review Polling Facilities: A Commitment to Inclusive Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Donald Trump Targets Democratic Strongholds in Unconventional 2024 Campaign Strategy

By Rizwan Shah

North Carolina Forward Party Criticizes Single-Candidate Democratic Pr ...
@Elections · 36 mins
North Carolina Forward Party Criticizes Single-Candidate Democratic Pr ...
heart comment 0
State Senator Jim Mehlhaff Announces Reelection Bid for District 24 Senate Seat

By Nimrah Khatoon

State Senator Jim Mehlhaff Announces Reelection Bid for District 24 Senate Seat
Election Commission of Pakistan Trains Journalists Amidst PTI Upheaval

By Rizwan Shah

Election Commission of Pakistan Trains Journalists Amidst PTI Upheaval
Candidate’s Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles

By Muhammad Jawad

Candidate's Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles
Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: High Hopes, Logistical Nightmares and Political Upheavals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2023 Elections: High Hopes, Logistical Nightmares and Political Upheavals
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
19 seconds
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
23 seconds
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
33 seconds
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
34 seconds
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
34 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
34 seconds
Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
34 seconds
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
34 seconds
Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
39 seconds
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
16 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
23 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
56 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
59 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis
1 hour
Inaugural NRB Day: Honoring Exemplary Contributions of Non-Resident Bangladeshis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app