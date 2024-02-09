BJP Confident of Majority in 2024 Elections: Gadkari Highlights Development Achievements

In a bold assertion of confidence, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a majority in the 2024 general elections, slated for April-May. This optimism stems from the significant development work achieved during the Modi government's decade-long tenure.

A Decade of Development

Speaking at The Times Group's Global Business Summit (GBS) 2024, Gadkari drew a stark contrast between India's current state of transformation and its past. He emphasized the government's unwavering focus on progress and development, underpinning his belief in the BJP's electoral prospects.

The Minister highlighted the role of world-class infrastructure in attracting capital investment, a key driver in India's march towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Infrastructure development, he asserted, has been a cornerstone of the Modi government's tenure since 2014.

The Road to Becoming an Automobile Powerhouse

Gadkari projected that India could become the world's leading automobile manufacturing country within the next five years. This ambitious forecast is underpinned by the substantial improvements in infrastructure witnessed over the past decade.

The Minister underscored the Modi government's commitment to infrastructure development, with plans to bring India's road infrastructure on par with that of the United States by the end of the year. Additionally, 36 express highways are currently under development across the country.

A Vision for Continued Progress

Gadkari's statements reflect the Modi government's satisfaction with its achievements and its future vision for India's progress. His remarks also suggest that the BJP's focus on development and infrastructure will likely shape the upcoming electoral battle.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the BJP appears confident in its record of development and infrastructure advancements. With Gadkari's assertions setting the stage, the electoral campaign promises to be a contest of visions for India's future.