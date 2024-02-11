BJP+ Coalition Sweeps Uttar Pradesh, Wins All 77 Seats

In a decisive turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed an unprecedented joint visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya by over 325 lawmakers on February 11, 2024. This historic visit came on the heels of the BJP+ coalition's landslide victory, securing 77 out of the total seats in an election that redefined the political landscape.

The Indian National Congress (INDI) managed to secure a meager 3 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other parties drew a blank. The sheer magnitude of the BJP+ coalition's victory underscores a significant shift in the political allegiances of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The triumphant BJP wasted no time in consolidating its power, orchestrating the monumental visit to the Ram temple. Over 325 lawmakers, including one MLA from the BSP, participated in this event that showcased the BJP's dominance and the opposition's diminished influence.

Faith and Politics: A Contentious Interplay

The event, however, was not without controversy. The BSP's absence from the gathering drew criticism from the BJP, who accused the party of pandering to minority interests. The BJP's allegations were met with a spirited defense from the Samajwadi Party (SP), their alliance partner.

"Faith is a deeply personal matter, and the BJP has always exploited religion for political gains," stated an SP spokesperson. The SP's defense of the BSP highlighted the complex interplay between faith and politics in the region and the delicate balance that political parties must strike to maintain alliances and appease their constituencies.