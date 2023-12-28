BJP Backs Pro-Kannada Protests: A Sign of Growing Political Attention

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of India’s primary political forces, has endorsed the pro-Kannada protests that have been raging across Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital city. These demonstrations, organized by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada group, were sparked by a demand for businesses to display 60% of their signage in Kannada, a mandate set by the city’s civic body. The BJP’s support signals a recognition of the cultural or linguistic issues underlying these protests and suggests that they have garnered considerable political attention, potentially influencing public policy and sentiment towards the concerns of the Kannada-speaking population.

Emergence of the Protests

The pro-Kannada protests turned violent in various parts of Bengaluru, including the Kempegowda International Airport. The KRV organized city-wide demonstrations against non-Kannada signboards for commercial establishments, leading to vandalism targeting English signboards. Over 900 KRV activists were detained, and at least seven FIRs were registered against the activists. The city police faced criticism on social media for allegedly being ‘mute spectators’ to the vandalism. The protests were curtailed after police intervention and warnings from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against those who take the law into their own hands.

Political Backing and Opposition

BJP leader and Union minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his support for the demand that shop signages in Karnataka should predominantly feature the local language. He emphasized the need for shopkeepers to understand the sentiment and necessity behind the demand while condemning violence. Former city police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao criticized the police for not stopping the violence and vandalism. On the other hand, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar condemned the vandalism at Bengaluru shops by pro-Kannada outfits and assured protection to the establishments. He also emphasized the need for shops to follow the ‘60% Kannada’ rule on signage boards.

Impact and Consequences

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) requested the state government not take any action until February 28, the deadline set by the BBMP for changing the signage boards. Bengaluru’s civic body announced that licences for shops, hotels, and malls would be suspended if they failed to comply with the ‘60% Kannada rule’ on signboards by February 28, 2024. Pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru launched a campaign against business establishments for not adhering to the language norms set by the state, leading to widespread damage and defacement. The activists hit major business hubs, including MG Road, Brigade Road, and UB City, among others, and claimed that businesses were undermining Kannada by not displaying it sufficiently on signage.