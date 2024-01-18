BJP and JD(S) Set to Finalize Alliance after Ayodhya Programme

In a significant political development, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have reached an agreement to finalize their alliance after the 'Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya. This announcement followed a meeting between Kumaraswamy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Advertisment

In an atmosphere of amity and understanding, the former Chief Minister emphasized that there was no confusion or discord regarding seat-sharing between the two parties. The JD(S) has decided to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the interest of the state. A display of mutual respect marked the meeting, particularly towards former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, which Kumaraswamy noted with satisfaction.

Strategic Alliance

The BJP and JD(S) have conducted extensive surveys on the Member of Parliament seats in Karnataka. These survey reports, which played a significant role in their open discussions, underline the strategic nature of this alliance. The goal is clear: to bolster the chances of a sweeping victory for the NDA in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

This alliance marks a new chapter in the political landscape of Karnataka. Both parties are confident that their combined strength can change the electoral dynamics in their favor. Kumaraswamy stressed that the BJP leadership did not treat the JD(S) as a lesser partner, which sets a positive precedent for their future collaboration. As the focus now shifts to the 'Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya, the final procedures for this alliance, including seat-sharing details, are all set to be completed.