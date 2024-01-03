en English
Elections

BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K

The political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is heating up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress gear up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP’s President, J P Nadda, is scheduled to visit the region on January 7 to strategize with local party leaders, while Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and GA Mir are set to visit on January 5. High on the BJP’s agenda is the recent delimitation that alters the geographical boundaries of constituencies, potentially working in their favor.

Preparing for the Polls

JP Nadda, alongside J&K party in-charge Tarun Chugh and co-incharge Ashish Sood, will hold a series of meetings to formulate strategies against Congress and regional parties. The departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress to form the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), adds a fresh dynamic to the election race.

The Regional Mix

Regional parties such as the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, and Peoples Conference are also intensifying their political activities. Speculations of potential seat-sharing arrangements between NC and PDP are rife. Currently, the NC holds all three constituencies in Kashmir, while the BJP has both seats in the Jammu division.

Post-Delimitation Expectations

Post-delimitation, the BJP is eyeing an increased seat count as areas from the Poonch and Rajouri districts have been incorporated into the Anantnag constituency of Kashmir. The political equation in J&K is bracing for a significant shift, and all parties are mobilizing their resources and strategies to clinch victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Elections India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

