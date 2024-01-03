BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of ‘extreme dishonesty’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, further alleging that Kejriwal is acting as if he is above the law. This criticism comes in response to Kejriwal’s non-compliance with a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in relation to an excise policy case.

Kejriwal’s Response to ED Summons

Kejriwal has requested the ED to retract the summons, citing his role as the star campaigner in the forthcoming state elections as a reason for his non-compliance. In response to the summons, Kejriwal has expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation. However, he has termed the notice from the ED as ‘illegal’.

BJP Points Out AAP’s Performance in Recent Elections

The BJP has also highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, received fewer votes than the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option in the recent elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. This raises questions about Kejriwal’s claim of being a star campaigner.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Delhi Chief Minister was not included as an accused in the initial FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year. Yet, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 over alleged discrepancies in the now-abolished new excise policy of Delhi.