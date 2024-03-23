BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Resigns, Cites Party's Drift from Core Values; May Join BJP

In a significant political development, Bhartruhari Mahtab, a six-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Cuttack and a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), announced his resignation from the party on Friday. Mahtab's departure comes amid frustrations with the party's leadership and its deviation from foundational principles of fighting corruption. His resignation letter was submitted to Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha and president of BJD, hinting at a potential shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chronicle of Discontent

Mahtab's political journey with the BJD, a party that prides itself on combating corruption and promoting good governance, reached a turning point due to what he perceives as the party's altered course and management issues. His patience waned as efforts to instigate change within the party were met with criticism rather than consideration. Adding to his grievances, a special court in Odisha recently framed charges against him in a 13-year-old case of assault, a move he sees as indicative of the party's changing stance towards its members. Mahtab, with a legacy tied to Odisha's political history as the son of the state's first chief minister, Harekrushna Mahtab, has been a vocal critic of the BJD's direction under Patnaik's leadership, often expressing his concerns through editorials in The Prajatantra, an Odia daily he owns and edits.

Implications for Odisha's Political Landscape

While Mahtab's exit is not expected to dramatically alter the BJD's electoral prospects, it raises questions about the party's internal cohesion and its impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. Known for his cross-party friendships and rapport with several Union ministers, Mahtab's potential move to the BJP could signify a broader realignment within Odisha's political circles. His roles as chairperson of the Parliament Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, deputy chairperson of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, and member of the Public Accounts Committee underscore his significant political influence and experience.

Looking Ahead

Mahtab's resignation marks a critical juncture for both the BJD and the broader political dynamics of Odisha. As he consults with friends and well-wishers about his next steps, the possibility of joining the BJP looms large, potentially enhancing the party's position in the state. Moreover, this development could signal to other party members and leaders within the BJD to reevaluate their positions, possibly leading to further defections or calls for reform within the party. As Odisha's political landscape braces for change, Mahtab's move underscores the importance of adherence to core values and the need for internal democracy within political parties.