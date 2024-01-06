Bizzarro Slams Garrity for Role in Pro-Trump Rally

Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania state treasurer, Representative Ryan Bizzarro, has publicly criticized his Republican opponent, incumbent Treasurer Stacy Garrity, for her participation in a pro-Trump rally in Harrisburg.

Bizzarro has accused Garrity of undermining the integrity of the 2020 presidential election by asking legislators to discard millions of Pennsylvania votes, an action he believes instigated the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Garrity’s spokesperson, however, brushed off the allegations, labeling them as a mere distraction.

Bizzarro, in a news conference, launched a scathing attack on Garrity, questioning her patriotism and character. He accused her of spreading misinformation that fuelled the Capitol insurrection.

His primary opponent, Erin McClelland, joined him in expressing concerns over Garrity’s partisan approach to the election results and highlighted the need for an honest treasurer to uphold democracy.