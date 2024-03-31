Bishop Kukah Critiques Nigerian Leadership, Urges Govt for National Healing in Easter Message

Bishop Matthew Kukah, in his poignant Easter message, reflects on the past 60 years of Nigerian leadership, likening it to 'men in a drunken stupor', and calls for a robust governmental response to put Nigeria on a path of healing and greatness. His message, a sharp critique of past and present governance, also lays out a blueprint for national recovery, emphasizing the need for inclusivity, transparency, and a determined fight against insecurity.

Decades of Mismanagement: A Harsh Reality

Kukah's analysis points to a long history of leadership failure in Nigeria, marked by corruption, nepotism, and a lack of vision, which has left the nation in a 'comatose' state. He criticizes the government's approach to handling the nation's myriad of problems, particularly the economic woes and widespread hunger, urging for urgent, actionable steps towards economic and social rejuvenation. The bishop's message is a clarion call for a shift from a culture of feast and debauchery to one of fast and moral clarity.

A Call for Comprehensive Reform

In his message, Kukah outlines several key areas for reform, including the end to nepotism, a revamp of the security architecture, and a transparent recruitment process to foster patriotism. He also calls for a clear communication strategy from the government, setting expectations and accountability for policy results. Particularly pressing is the need to address the widespread insecurity, which Kukah argues, has been exacerbated by the improper use of military and untrained groups in civilian areas. His call to treat kidnapping and banditry as acts of terrorism demands a decisive and unwavering governmental response.

Towards a New Dawn of Resurrection

Bishop Kukah concludes with a hopeful tone, urging President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to embark on a path of probity, reduce the cost of governance, and prioritize national security and dignity through comprehensive agricultural plans. His message is not just a critique but a beacon of hope for a 'new dawn of the resurrection' for Nigeria. Kukah's Easter message, while stark, is ultimately a call to unity and collective action towards the great potential Nigeria holds.