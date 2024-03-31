Bishop Kukah Criticizes Nigerian Leadership, Calls for National Healing in Easter Message

In an impassioned Easter message, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese lambasted over 60 years of Nigerian leadership, likening it to men in a 'drunken stupor,' and called for urgent government action to set the country on a path of healing. Highlighting the chronic issues of corruption, nepotism, and insecurity, Kukah urged for a new dawn of hope and unity, emphasizing the importance of moral leadership and comprehensive policies to address the nation's woes.

Leadership in Lapse: A Historical Perspective

For decades, Nigeria has struggled under the weight of leadership that Bishop Kukah describes as staggering and fumbling, with a vision blurred by corruption. This, he argues, has led to a national state akin to a hangover, leaving the country comatose and desperately in need of revitalization. The bishop's critique extends to the feast mentality of past leaders, who prioritized personal gain over national welfare, sowing seeds of today's societal challenges.

Path to National Healing: Kukah's Call to Action

Bishop Kukah's message was not without solutions. He called on the Federal Government to adopt a robust template for national healing, emphasizing the need for policies that promote inclusion, transparency in recruitment, and a clear communication strategy that inspires and sets expectations. Particularly, he criticized the military's pervasive role in civilian life, suggesting it has compromised the professionalism and integrity of the armed forces. Kukah also welcomed President Bola Tinubu's recent classification of kidnapping and banditry as acts of terrorism, urging a decisive and time-bound plan to combat these threats.

Urgent Steps for Economic and Social Recovery

The bishop underscored the urgency of addressing the current economic hardships and hunger facing citizens. He advocated for a deliberate policy of inclusion to end nepotism and a comprehensive agricultural plan to ensure food security. Kukah stressed that merely distributing money through corruption-riddled structures is insufficient and undermines the dignity of citizens. He called for the restoration of farmlands and the development of a national agricultural strategy as key steps towards restoring honor and human dignity in Nigeria.

As Nigeria grapples with these multifaceted challenges, Bishop Kukah's Easter message serves as a clarion call for introspection, moral leadership, and urgent governmental action. His vision for a healed nation is predicated on the belief that Nigeria can indeed be great again, but it requires a collective commitment to the hard work of nation-building and a steadfast adherence to the principles of justice, inclusion, and accountability.