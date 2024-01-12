en English
Ghana

Bishop Asiamah’s Prophecy for Cheddar’s Presidency Stirs Controversy

By:
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Bishop Asiamah’s Prophecy for Cheddar’s Presidency Stirs Controversy

Plunging into the heart of a spiritual prophecy that has stirred the nation of Ghana, Bishop Kwame Asiamah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, has become a lightning rod for criticism. The spiritual leader’s prediction that Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Cheddar, would assume the presidency of Ghana, has been met with skepticism and outright insults. This backlash, according to Asiamah, stems from the belief that he is attempting to solicit money from Bediako.

A Spiritual Encounter, Not Personal Interaction

During an interview with GhOne TV, Bishop Asiamah refuted these claims. He emphasized that his vision of Bediako’s political ascendancy was born out of a spiritual encounter, not influenced by any personal interaction. Asiamah stated that he had never met Bediako before making his prophecy, thus decisively quashing rumors of financial motives.

The New Force: Cheddar’s Political Foray

Adding a dramatic twist to the unfolding saga, Cheddar was recently unveiled as the leader of a new political movement, The New Force. This development came after Asiamah’s prophecy, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative. The announcement of Cheddar’s political ambition was received with mixed reactions on social media.

Public Skepticism and Bishop Asiamah’s Reaffirmation

While some users expressed excitement and support, others voiced skepticism about his potential to lead Ghana. Amidst the clamor, Bishop Asiamah remains unshaken, reinforcing his belief in the authenticity of his prophecy. He maintains that, despite the insults and criticism, his prophecy about Bediako’s future in politics was genuine, grounded in a spiritual encounter.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

