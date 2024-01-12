Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking

In the midst of a polarized political landscape, bipartisan discussions on border security in the U.S. are making headway. The talks are centered around the potential expansion of the Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) program, a system that currently tracks migrant families with ankle bracelets and curfews, and expedites the deportation process for those not qualifying for asylum.

Proposed Expansion of FERM

The Biden administration is advocating for the extension of FERM to more locations and possibly to other migrant groups. This would necessitate additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. However, the White House has declined to comment on the status of the negotiations. The expansion of FERM is viewed as a potential solution to the impasse over the Republican request for mandatory detention of all migrants awaiting asylum decisions — a proposal opposed by Democrats and immigration advocates due to logistical difficulties and a reversal of President Biden’s campaign promise to end family and prolonged detention.

Briefing Senators and Key Issues

Senators from both parties have been briefed on the specifics of the negotiations, with critical issues such as humanitarian parole still unresolved. This power, wielded by the executive branch, allows for the legal admission of individuals from countries experiencing crises. Republican Senator Thom Tillis suggests placing a cap on the number of immigrants entering under humanitarian parole, a move that would require congressional approval if the cap is exceeded. Democrats, however, argue that restricting humanitarian parole would exacerbate the situation at the border by encouraging more unauthorized crossings.

Funding Complications

The negotiations also face hurdles from unrelated funding demands for Israel and Ukraine. These extraneous factors add layers of complexity to the discussions, potentially stalling progress on the border security issue. Despite the challenges, there is a shared understanding of the urgency to reach a consensus, with both parties needing to make concessions to secure a deal.