Bipartisan Support Urged by Ex-GOP Judge for Biden's Historic Muslim Court Nominee Amid Attacks

Amid a contentious confirmation process, a notable intervention has emerged in the nomination of Adeel Mangi, President Joe Biden's pick for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. Timothy Lewis, a Black former U.S. appeals court judge appointed by President George W. Bush, has reached out to Senate leaders, advocating for Mangi's confirmation and condemning the baseless attacks against him.

Unprecedented Advocacy for Justice

Lewis's letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell highlights his concern over the Islamophobic and unfounded allegations targeting Mangi. Drawing from his own experiences of bipartisan respect during his nomination process, Lewis contrasts the current polarized atmosphere, emphasizing Mangi's wide-ranging support from various legal and Jewish organizations. His advocacy underscores the nominee's qualifications and the harmful precedent that rejecting Mangi's nomination could set for future judicial appointments, especially from underrepresented communities.

Challenging Misrepresentations

The campaign against Mangi has seen a shift in tactics, with opponents recently painting him as anti-law enforcement. This narrative has been aggressively promoted despite significant evidence to the contrary, including Mangi's legal work that led to a landmark settlement in New York state for the family of a deceased inmate. Lewis warns of the long-term impact that succumbing to such misleading attacks could have on the judiciary's integrity and the willingness of qualified candidates to serve.

Broadening the Debate

As the Senate deliberates on Mangi's nomination, the broader implications of this moment are clear. It's not just about filling a judicial seat but about ensuring the federal bench reflects the diversity and values of the nation. Lewis's intervention serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of rising above partisan and prejudicial barriers to recognize and support merit, fairness, and justice in the judicial nomination process.