Bipartisan State AGs Urge Congress: Regulate Intoxicating Hemp in Next Farm Bill

In a groundbreaking move, 20 state attorneys general from both political parties have come together to call on Congress to address the unregulated and burgeoning market of intoxicating hemp products. This initiative, led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, marks a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue surrounding cannabis legalization and regulation in the United States.

Advertisment

Unintended Consequences of the 2018 Farm Bill

When Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, it aimed to boost the agricultural sector by legalizing hemp, defined as cannabis with no more than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC. However, this legislation inadvertently opened the floodgates to a market flooded with intoxicating hemp products, often marketed in forms appealing to youth and children. These products, largely unregulated and potent, have prompted significant public health concerns. The attorneys general in their letter highlighted the urgent need for regulatory intervention to prevent these products from causing harm, especially to younger populations.

Legal Challenges and State Efforts

Advertisment

State lawmakers and regulators have been grappling with how to manage the intoxicating hemp product market, with some states attempting to impose regulations or outright bans. However, these efforts have been met with legal challenges, leading to a patchwork of regulations and court rulings across the country. For instance, Arkansas' recent attempt to ban intoxicating hemp products was halted by a federal judge, underscoring the complexities and inconsistencies in current state-level approaches. This legal turmoil has prompted the attorneys general to seek a federal solution to create uniformity and clarity nationwide.

Looking Forward: The Next Farm Bill and Beyond

The bipartisan group of attorneys general is advocating for Congress to address this issue in the upcoming farm bill, potentially slated for 2025. They are calling for a revised definition of hemp that would help curb the proliferation of intoxicating products and clarify state authority to regulate and restrict hemp and its derivatives. As the next steps unfold, the attorneys general's plea underscores a critical juncture in the nation's approach to cannabis regulation, highlighting the need for thoughtful legislative action to safeguard public health while respecting state sovereignty.

As this issue continues to evolve, the call for federal intervention by state attorneys general represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over cannabis regulation in America. It reflects a growing consensus that while the legalization of hemp was a step forward for agricultural policy, the unintended consequences of the 2018 Farm Bill necessitate a reevaluation of cannabis laws at the federal level to protect public health and safety.