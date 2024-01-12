Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation

Within the U.S. House of Representatives, a faction of hardline conservatives led by Rep. Bob Good of the House Freedom Caucus is applying pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to renege on a bipartisan agreement with the Democrats. The spending agreement in contention sets the top-line spending at $1.59 trillion, with an additional $69 billion in tweaks, in line with the previous debt limit deal executed by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden.

Implications of Renegotiation

In the wake of this push for renegotiation, a sense of frustration is mounting among Republicans in both the House and Senate. Some see these actions as counterproductive, given the potential risk of a government shutdown, thereby undermining the Republican’s chances in the forthcoming November elections. There is a growing belief that the hardline approach could inadvertently serve the Democrats while obstructing progress on national issues.

Rep. Garret Graves labeled the Freedom Caucus’s actions as ‘theatrics and drama.’ Other GOP members caution that backing out of the deal could have damaging implications on the Speaker’s credibility and negotiating power.

Senate Republicans Express Concern

Senate Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Susan Collins, voice skepticism about the feasibility of renegotiating the deal. They express concern about the looming threat of a government shutdown. With the funding deadlines fast approaching, some programs are set to expire on January 19, while the rest face a February 2 deadline.

House Speaker Consults with Conservatives

House Speaker Mike Johnson is reportedly discussing the possibility of withdrawing from the spending deal with the Democrats to placate his restive right flank. This comes just eight days before a funding lapse that could trigger a partial government shutdown. Several ultra-conservatives have emerged from these discussions optimistic, believing the bipartisan deal is dead. They suggest that the party is having ‘thoughtful conversations about funding options and priorities.’

Consequences of an Alternative Spending Plan

As an alternative to the bipartisan spending deal, the hardliners are crafting a new spending plan with Johnson. The move raises questions on how Congress will avoid a government shutdown by the funding deadlines. The divisions within the Republican party over this deal reflect the deep-seated discord, leading to speculation about a possible motion to seek Johnson’s removal. The debate over this year’s spending bills is distinct from negotiations for additional funding for Israel and Ukraine, currently a top priority for the Biden administration.