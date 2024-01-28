Bipartisan Resolution Charts Historic Shift in New Mexico's Policymaking Process

In a significant move toward reforming the state's policymaking processes, a bipartisan resolution seeks to end the long-standing practice of the pocket veto, where a governor can quietly nullify a bill by simply not acting on it before a deadline. This resolution, along with other measures focusing on legislative reforms, has gained robust support from the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

Major Proposed Amendments

The proposed changes are manifold and include a requirement that the governor approve or veto bills passed in the last three days of a session within 20 days. This change aims to eliminate the possibility of a pocket veto, a practice that has been criticized for its lack of transparency. Additionally, the amendments require the governor to provide explanations for vetoes, thereby ensuring accountability for executive decisions.

The resolution also proposes lengthening legislative sessions, a move that lawmakers argue would lead to better policymaking. This change is coupled with a proposal to remove the governor's power to set the agenda for 30-day sessions, a move aimed at creating a more balanced power dynamic between the legislative and executive branches.

Unpaid Legislature and Future Implications

Remarkably, there is also a proposal to create a commission to study the feasibility of paying the state's lawmakers. Currently, New Mexico stands as the only state with an unpaid legislature. This proposal could potentially transform the legislative landscape in the state and serve as a model for other states.

If these measures gain approval, they will be presented to voters in the next general election. The public will then decide on these constitutional amendments, marking a critical point in the state's legislative history. The changes have the potential to redefine the policymaking process and set a precedent for other states grappling with similar issues.