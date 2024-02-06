Bipartisan Report Urges Increased Transparency in U.S. Electoral Processes

In a decisive move amidst growing mistrust and confusion surrounding election proceedings in the United States, a bipartisan report unveiled on Tuesday has put forth a strong plea for increased transparency in U.S. elections. The report, a joint endeavor by The Carter Center and the Baker Institute for Public Policy, outlines 10 principles aimed at striking a balance between equal access to the polls and ensuring the integrity of election results.

Principles of Transparency and Accessibility

At the heart of these principles lies the necessity for clear and well-communicated election laws. This is coupled with the demand for secure yet easy voter registration, regular audits of local voting procedures, and transparency in vote counting. The report's release is timely, considering the intense scrutiny of election integrity following the 2020 presidential election, which was marred by unfounded claims of widespread fraud and conspiracy theories. While recounts and reviews have repeatedly confirmed the legitimacy of the election results, the report underscores the critical need for further improvements in the states' election systems.

Addressing the Partisan Divide

The report also takes cognizance of the extreme polarization and domestic unrest that have contributed to a loss of faith in election results. It emphasizes the importance of uniformity in election laws and procedures across the country to ensure fairness and non-partisanship. The initiative was sparked by the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform, co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James A. Baker III in 2005. This report is an extension of the cooperative project that began in 2020.

Combatting Misinformation

While acknowledging the challenges posed by extreme partisanship and a highly decentralized voting system, the report also addresses the spread of false information about elections. It emphasizes the need for proactive communication and education of voters about the election process. Recognizing the long shadows of misinformation cast on the democratic process, the report calls for greater transparency, ease of access to voting, and steps to bolster public confidence in election results.