Bipartisan Move to Reinstate Administrative Law Judges into Competitive Civil Service

On Capitol Hill, a bipartisan move is in motion to restore integrity and impartiality to the administrative law proceedings that impact every facet of American life. Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) have reintroduced the Administrative Law Judges Competitive Service Restoration Act, a legislative attempt to reinstate Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) into the competitive civil service sector.

Revisiting the 2018 Shift

The move is a response to the 2018 decision by former President Donald Trump that pulled ALJs from the competitive service and thrust them into the excepted service. This transition meant that the ALJs were stripped of certain hiring and employment protections, and they were no longer bound by any standardized minimum qualifications. The ripple effect of this decision was a potential compromise in the impartial and qualified selection of ALJs who preside over a broad spectrum of administrative proceedings, including labor relations, public health, social security benefits, and national security.

Resurrecting Merit-Based Appointments

The reintroduction of this bill is an effort to restore the merit-based, impartial decisions on critical benefits for Americans. Connolly, a steadfast advocate for an independent and apolitical civil service, has thrown his weight behind the legislation. Alongside him stands Fitzpatrick, who underscores the necessity for impartiality in these pivotal decisions.

Backing from Legal and Professional Organizations

The proposed law's reintroduction has garnered support from several prominent organizations, including the American College of Legal Medicine, the Association of Administrative Law Judges, and the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. These endorsements underscore the importance and urgency of reinstating ALJs into the competitive civil service, ensuring their decisions remain impartial, well-qualified, and free from political influence.