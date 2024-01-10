en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Bipartisan Group ‘No Labels’ Prepares ‘Unity’ Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Bipartisan Group ‘No Labels’ Prepares ‘Unity’ Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections

The New Leaders ’24 political action committee (PAC), allied with the bipartisan organization No Labels, is gearing up to endorse an intriguing ‘unity’ presidential ticket for the 2024 elections. The committee is on the verge of filing official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, revealing the ambitious intent behind their political maneuver.

Bi-Partisan Leadership

The New Leaders ’24 is spearheaded by an amalgamation of Republican and Democratic strategists, including the likes of Rob Stutzman, Kathleen Shanahan, and Andrew Fishman. This coalition of political strategists is a testament to the committee’s commitment to bipartisan unity and strategic diversity.

Financial Backing and Intent

The committee has not only announced initial funding commitments of $2 million, but also anticipates to raise a staggering $300 million if a fitting candidate comes to the fore. No Labels, the bipartisan group supporting the committee, has vocalized an intent to propel a campaign if the 2024 election culminates in a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Unity Candidate and Potential Challenges

The organization’s objective is to present an alternative candidate capable of uniting voters from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Figures like former Senator Joe Lieberman, ex-Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Senator Joe Manchin are being contemplated as potential candidates. Despite the promising plan, there are concerns among Democrats that such an independent ticket could inadvertently tip the scales in favor of Trump by splitting the vote. Representative Nancy Pelosi has openly criticized the No Labels initiative, sighting potential risks to democracy.

However, No Labels remains unfazed, firmly believing that the right candidate could draw moderate Republican voters without significantly diminishing Biden’s support. The establishment of the group’s super PAC is a strategic move, vital for ballot access in various states, as No Labels cannot function as a campaign committee due to its donors’ nondisclosure.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
12 mins ago
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to face an early test as his government initiates by-elections in two traditionally Conservative strongholds, Wellingborough and Kingswood. The by-elections are slated to be called on Thursday, with February 15 targeted as the likely date for the elections. This development comes at a time when the Labour Party
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
2 hours ago
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Misconduct Allegations Mount for Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis
2 hours ago
Misconduct Allegations Mount for Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
53 mins ago
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
58 mins ago
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
2 hours ago
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
51 seconds
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
1 min
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
2 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
2 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
2 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
3 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
4 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
5 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
5 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app