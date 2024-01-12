Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations

A bipartisan tax agreement is on the horizon, with Congress members negotiating a tentative deal allocating $70 billion for the revival of business tax breaks and the augmentation of the child tax credit. Senators Ron Wyden and Jason Smith, leaders of the Senate Finance Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, respectively, are pioneering these negotiations. Yet, as with all political endeavors, the road to consensus is fraught with disagreement, primarily over funding specifics and the extent of the child tax credit expansion.

Contention Over Business Tax Breaks and Child Tax Credit

Among the contentious points is the premature termination of the employee retention tax credit, a remnant of the CARES Act that lacks a dedicated funding source. Senator Thom Tillis, meanwhile, voices concerns over the expense of the child tax credit, advocating for a more targeted approach.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Jimmy Gomez pushes for a more significant enhancement of the child tax credit, mirroring the full refundability seen in the 2021 pandemic relief law. The current child tax credit sits at $2,000, with $1,600 refundable. The proposed agreement expedites access to the credit for families with multiple children, featuring a modest increase in the total credit and a gradual rise in the refundable cap.

Debate on Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

A sticking point in the negotiations is the inclusion of the low-income housing tax credit, a component Democrats insist on incorporating into the bill. Despite the promise of tax relief for businesses and the expansion of child tax credits, the agreement’s future remains uncertain, with mixed reviews from both House Democrats and Senate Republicans.

Unsettled Future of the Bipartisan Agreement

The proposed agreement, with its $70 billion price tag, equally divided between child credit expansion and business tax benefits, faces a series of obstacles. Noncommittal attitudes from key political figures and skepticism regarding the agreement’s successful execution add to the uncertainty. The agreement’s potential would involve several changes aimed at incrementally increasing the generosity of the Child Tax Credit and three business tax provisions. The financing of most, if not all, of the package would come from shutting off the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

The bipartisan agreement, while still under negotiation, represents a potential shift in tax policies, particularly pertaining to the child tax credit and corporate tax incentives. However, its passage is contingent on approval from both the House and Senate, and the proposed enhancements to both the child tax credit and corporate tax and business incentives could face substantial opposition. The intricacies of the negotiations, including the final child tax credit amount and the potential impact on businesses and individual taxpayers, remain to be decided.