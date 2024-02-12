Bipartisan Call to Protect Military Readiness: Rejecting Compromises on Ammunition Production

A resounding bipartisan message echoes from Capitol Hill to the Secretary of the Army, urging him to safeguard military readiness and reject any attempts to compromise it. More than 100 Members of Congress and U.S. Senators have united in signing a letter to this effect, praised by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

The crux of the matter lies in the commercial utilization of ammunition produced at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. A recent call to end this practice, propelled by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is seen as a veiled attempt to impose gun control policies with potentially dire consequences for military preparedness.

The Crucial Role of Commercial Utilization

The Defense Department contract for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant is structured in such a way that commercial utilization funds the costs of maintaining peak readiness. This includes keeping machinery at its best, ensuring a skilled workforce, and maintaining a steady supply of ammunition.

Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of NSSF, has criticized efforts to prioritize gun control policies over military readiness. "It is deeply concerning that there are those who would seek to undermine our national security by compromising the readiness of our armed forces," he says.

Ammunition Availability: A Delicate Balance

The bipartisan letter emphasizes that ammunition availability is a complex equation involving facilities, production equipment, supply chains, and skilled workers. The letter warns that halting civilian sales could reduce the skilled workforce by 55 percent.

This potential reduction in the workforce would not only impact the production capacity but also the maintenance and operation of the machinery, leading to a decline in overall readiness.

A Call for Prioritizing Military Readiness

The letter serves as a clarion call for prioritizing military readiness, urging the Secretary of the Army not to bow to pressures from gun control special interest groups. The signatories emphasize that the commercial utilization of ammunition produced at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant is crucial for maintaining the nation's warfighting capabilities.

As the date, February 12, 2024, marks a significant milestone in this ongoing debate, the message from Capitol Hill is clear: military readiness should never be compromised for the sake of political agendas.

The unity displayed by over 100 Members of Congress and Senators sends a strong message that they stand firm in their commitment to protect the nation's security, even if it means pushing back against powerful special interest groups.

In the end, it's about preserving the delicate balance that ensures the availability of ammunition for our nation's warfighters. It's about ensuring that when called upon, they have the resources they need to defend our country and its values.

This bipartisan show of support serves as a reminder that, despite political differences, there are issues that transcend partisanship. Protecting our military readiness is one of them.

As the debate continues, all eyes will be on the Secretary of the Army, waiting to see if he heeds the call from Capitol Hill. Will he prioritize military readiness, or will he give in to the pressures from gun control special interest groups? Only time will tell.