Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Secure Funding for Mid-Atlantic River Basin Commissions

Representative Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) has introduced a groundbreaking bipartisan bill, the Ensure Funding For Our Environment Act. The legislation aims to secure consistent and reliable federal funding for the Mid-Atlantic River Basin Commissions (RBCs) - a much-needed move to ensure the sustainability and protection of this region.

The Imperative Role of RBCs

The river basin commissions, including the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC), and the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin (ICPRB), play a pivotal role in managing water resources. Their responsibilities encompass providing clean drinking water to over 24 million residents across seven states and enhancing climate resiliency, flood mitigation, and wildlife protection.

The Funding Dilemma

Historically, these commissions have faced budgetary shortfalls due to irregular federal funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The proposed legislation seeks to address this long-standing issue by shifting the funding source to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), considered a more reliable and consistent funding source for environmental protection.

Bipartisan Support for the Bill

The bill, co-introduced with Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-6), has garnered widespread support from both sides of the political aisle. The Executive Directors of the DRBC and SRBC, as well as environmental coalitions, back the bill. This support signals a promising step towards securing the necessary funding for the vital work of the river basin commissions. These endorsements affirm the importance of the bill in ensuring the environmental and economic health of the region.

In conclusion, the bipartisan Ensure Funding For Our Environment Act is a crucial piece of legislation that aims to address the long-standing funding challenges facing the RBCs. It is a significant stride in ensuring effective management of water resources and promoting environmental sustainability across the Mid-Atlantic region.