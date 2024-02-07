Bipartisan Act to Secure Retirement Benefits for Gold Star Families Introduced

In an effort to support the families of fallen military service members, U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz (FL-06) and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) have introduced the bipartisan Protecting the Families of our Fallen Patriots Act in the House. This legislation aims to ensure that Gold Star families - those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty - receive the full retirement benefits they are entitled to without penalties imposed by the existing Social Security Retirement Earnings Test (RET).

Addressing a Gap in Support

The act is specifically designed to address a significant gap in the current support system for surviving spouses of military service members who have died in the line of duty. At present, these spouses are eligible for the 'Mother's and Father's' benefits, which equates to 75% of the deceased worker's primary insurance amount (PIA) for the care of children under the age of 16. However, under the RET, their benefits are reduced if their earnings exceed a certain threshold.

Proposed Changes to Benefit Eligibility

The Protecting the Families of our Fallen Patriots Act proposes to exempt the 'Mother's and Father's' benefit from the RET for servicemembers killed in the line of duty. This exemption would mean that no matter the earnings of the surviving spouse, they would continue to receive the full 75% of the PIA, ensuring that they are not financially penalised for earning income.

Strong Bipartisan Support

The bill has garnered widespread bipartisan support, with original cosponsors from multiple states joining Waltz and Houlahan in backing the act. This initiative underscores the commitment of lawmakers to fulfill what they see as a sacred obligation to families who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedoms.