A controversial proposal is under consideration by the Binghamton City Council: the dissolution of the city's police department. The suggested plan advocates a transfer of law enforcement duties to the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a move that has ignited a debate among local residents and politicians.

Police Choice Act: Dissolution for Savings and Reduced Liability

Referred to as the Police Choice Act, the referendum, if approved, would be slated for the November ballot. The architect of this contentious plan is West Side resident John Solak, who argues that the dissolution of the Binghamton Police Department (B.P.D.) would result in significant savings for taxpayers. Solak contends that Binghamton residents are already financing the Sheriff's office through county taxes, despite the fact that this law enforcement body does not patrol within the city limits.

In addition to the financial benefits, Solak believes that transferring law enforcement duties to the State Police or the Sheriff's Office could potentially reduce the city's liability for any allegations of misconduct by law enforcement personnel. He suggests that most of the current officers in the B.P.D. could find employment within these agencies, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in local policing.

From Civic Engagement to 'Defund the Police'

However, the proposal has not been met with unanimous support. The City Council, while appreciative of Solak's civic engagement, views the plan as an extreme manifestation of the 'Defund the Police' sentiment rather than a pragmatic solution to law enforcement challenges. Mike Sigler, a Tompkins County legislator and state senate candidate, has openly criticized the proposal, labeling it as 'absurd.'

Precedent in the Village of Deposit

This is not the first time a proposal of this nature has been entertained in New York. In November 2019, the village of Deposit dissolved its police department, opting to contract with the county for a sheriff's deputy to patrol the village. The move resulted in annual savings, setting a precedent that Solak hopes Binghamton might follow.

The proposal is now scheduled for discussion at the city council's work session, ensuring that this contentious issue will remain a hot topic in Binghamton's civic discourse for the foreseeable future.