en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Billionaire’s Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Billionaire’s Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House

Throughout 2023, Alex Soros, the offspring of billionaire George Soros, frequented the White House, engaging in discussions with influential officials and Democratic lawmakers. As evidenced by the White House visitor logs, Soros made at least eight visits between February and September, engaging in policy-related conversations.

Stepping into his Father’s Shoes

In recent developments, George Soros has entrusted his son with the leadership of his philanthropic empire. This organization has a reputation for making significant monetary contributions to Democratic candidates and causes. The Open Society Foundations, financially backed by the Soros family, lend their support to President Joe Biden’s agenda. This foundation has made substantial campaign contributions to various Democrats, including Hakeem Jeffries, Chris Murphy, and Gavin Newsom.

Political Influence and Controversy

Simultaneously, the lobbying arm of the Soros network has directed funds to support Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign. Critics, including conservative groups Judicial Watch and Americans for Public Trust, have voiced their disquiet about the influence the Soros family exerts on liberal politicians and policy. Despite the Open Society Foundations’ involvement in numerous initiatives such as climate change, abortion, and voting rights, they have faced criticism from Republicans for alleged financial ties to groups associated with terrorism.

Looking Beyond the Controversy

Despite the controversy, it is crucial to view this scenario in a broader context. Wealthy individuals often use their financial resources to back candidates and parties aligned with their values and interests. This systemic influence of money in politics underscores the need for transparency, regulation, and oversight. Going forward, it remains to be seen how the Soros family’s influence will shape the Democratic party’s future and the landscape of American politics.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy

By Bijay Laxmi

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zimbabwe Man Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation: A Stand Against Drug-Related Crimes

By Olalekan Adigun

Urban League of Greater Madison's Expungement Clinic: A Second Chance for Minor Offenders

By Muhammad Jawad

Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis ...
@Health · 2 mins
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis ...
heart comment 0
Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
Sadiq Khan’s Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London

By BNN Correspondents

Sadiq Khan's Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

By Ebenezer Mensah

GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations

By Muhammad Jawad

Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
12 seconds
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
16 seconds
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
25 seconds
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
29 seconds
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
45 seconds
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
49 seconds
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
PBA Commissioner's Cup Playoffs: A Heated Race for the Final Three Slots
1 min
PBA Commissioner's Cup Playoffs: A Heated Race for the Final Three Slots
Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance
1 min
Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
2 mins
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app