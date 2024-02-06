Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Declines to Support Biden or Trump in Potential Rematch

Wall Street veteran and billionaire investor Leon Cooperman has made a clarion call, announcing he would withhold his support from either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in a possible November rematch. Cooperman, a man whose political stance and investment strategies are closely watched, has expressed his disillusionment with both potential candidates and their policies. This unprecedented move from Cooperman, a person known for his sharp political acumen, reflects a growing sense of unease about the political direction of the United States.

Diverging from Both Sides of the Aisle

Cooperman, who has a history of backing Republicans, had opted for Biden in 2020, casting his vote as a stance against Trump. However, he now criticizes Biden for being overly influenced by progressives, whom he regards as harmful. Concurrently, he retains his skepticism towards Trump. Despite acknowledging Trump's understanding of the economy, Cooperman cites Trump's lack of judgment as a significant concern. He had even suggested previously that Trump deserved a jail term following his indictment on over 90 criminal charges.

A History of Bipartisan Donations

Cooperman's political donations over the years reflect an eclectic mix, spanning both Republican and Democratic campaigns. His contributions have supported a diverse roster of politicians, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Senators Joe Manchin and Rick Scott. Notably, in the 2016 elections, Cooperman initially donated to Jeb Bush and subsequently to Hillary Clinton when Trump secured the Republican nomination.

The Broader Political Landscape

As per recent financial reports, Biden's campaign started the year with a more substantial cash reserve than Trump's. However, Biden's approval ratings have seen a slump, with recent polls suggesting Trump could emerge victorious in a potential 2024 rematch. Cooperman's stance underscores his disapproval of both potential candidates and amplifies his broader concerns about the future political trajectory of the nation.