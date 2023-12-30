en English
Law

Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:02 am EST
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced

San Jose del Monte Representative Florida Robes has introduced House Bill 9273 in an attempt to repeal the anti-political dynasty provision in the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015. This provision currently prevents Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates, who have relatives within the second civil degree holding elected regional, provincial, city, municipal, or barangay positions in the same locality, from running for office.

Contesting Familial Discrimination

Robes contends that this provision unreasonably discriminates against potential SK candidates with leadership qualities, predicated merely on their familial ties. This, she argues, hampers the democratic process by disallowing eligible candidates from participating in elections solely based on their family connections.

Proposed Changes to Candidacy Form

Aside from challenging the anti-dynasty provision, the bill also proposes alterations to the certificate of candidacy form issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Specifically, it aims to abolish the requirement for candidates to declare the nonexistence of such relatives. This suggests a shift in the election process, wherein the familial background of candidates would no longer hold significant weightage.

Implications for Future Elections

If passed, this amendment would come into effect in the following SK election, scheduled for 2026, or at any rescheduled date set by Comelec. This implies that the political landscape of the Sangguniang Kabataan could potentially experience a significant shift, allowing individuals previously barred due to their family ties to partake in the democratic process.

The prohibition of political dynasties in the 1987 Philippine Constitution lacked specific implementing legislation until the passage of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act. However, this law’s scope is confined to the SK electoral system. If House Bill 9273 is approved, it could set a precedent for future legislation concerning political dynasties in the Philippines.

Law Philippines Politics
