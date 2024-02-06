Bill Northey: A Tribute to a Champion of Iowa Agriculture

Bill Northey, former Iowa Agriculture Secretary and a champion of the state's farming community, passed away at the age of 64, leaving a legacy of public service and unwavering dedication to agriculture. A revered figure in both state and national agriculture, Northey's career spanned over a decade as Iowa's ag secretary and continued with a role as USDA Under Secretary during the Trump Administration. Northey's industry influence and leadership extended beyond the borders of Iowa, earning him national and international recognition.

A Legacy of Public Service

The news of Northey's passing prompted solemn moments of silence in the Iowa House and Senate, as lawmakers from both political parties paused to honor his memory. Northey's career in public service was marked by a deep commitment to Iowa's farming community and an unwavering dedication to agriculture. His integrity, passion, and leadership were praised across party lines, with Speaker Pat Grassley, Senator Dennis Guth, and Senator Dan Zumbach delivering heartfelt tributes. Northey's faith, character, and relentless commitment to agriculture were highlighted as core aspects of his persona.

Passionate Advocate for Agriculture

Northey's tenure as Iowa's ag secretary was marked by his tireless efforts in advocating for agriculture. He was instrumental in the creation of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy and played a pivotal role in guiding the state's response to the avian influenza outbreak. His passion and knowledge in the field were admired by many, earning him the respect and admiration of colleagues, farmers, and policy makers alike.

Remembering Bill Northey

Senator Dan Zumbach, a close friend and colleague of Northey, delivered a tribute that brought tears to many eyes in the Senate chamber. Remembering Northey as a mentor and genuine friend, Zumbach spoke movingly of Northey's compassionate nature and his unwavering dedication to Iowa's agriculture. At the time of his passing, Northey was serving as the CEO of the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, a role he had assumed just a year before. In honor of Northey's service, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral and internment.