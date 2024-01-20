Bill Maher Advocates for 'Year of Sanity' in 2024 Amid Political Extremes

Renowned comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, has made an impassioned call for a 'Year of Sanity' in the politically turbulent landscape of 2024. He levied sharp criticism against the extreme polarities of the U.S. political spectrum, attributing them to what he considers a descent into 'total batshit.'

The Call for Sanity

During his show 'Real Time With Bill Maher' on HBO, Maher addressed a range of issues that he deems indicative of the prevailing insanity. These included the sight of people donning COVID masks while alone in their vehicles, the acrimonious debate over the debt ceiling, poor responses from university leadership to anti-Semitism and genocide, and misguided liberal support for foreign terrorists.

Trump's Potential Return

An equally concerning issue, according to Maher, is the potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency. He underscored the irony of Trump campaigning on the promise of overturning the election results, while concurrently being investigated for attempting to do just that.

Balance in Politics

Maher advocated for a balanced approach to politics. This, he believes, involves social liberalism without the extreme 'woke' ideologies and fiscal sanity without harshness. Maher called out the contradiction of supporting terrorist groups that oppress women while advocating for freedom and equality in the U.S.

America's Real Divide

He made a compelling argument that the actual divide in America is not between left and right. Instead, it's the divide between 'normal versus crazy.' Maher emphasized that, despite the current climate, sane individuals still constitute the majority. His call for sanity in 2024 is a beacon for those who aspire to maintain a sense of rationality amidst the political chaos.