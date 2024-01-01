Bill Clinton to be Identified as ‘John Doe 36’ in Epstein Court Documents

In a landmark development, former President Bill Clinton, is anticipated to be identified as ‘John Doe 36’ in court documents connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to recent reports. These documents, part of a 2015 lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, reportedly contain more than 50 mentions of Clinton. The main focus of these references are related to Giuffre’s attempts to have Clinton testify against Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Revelations and Associations

Further mentions are tied to endeavours to compel Epstein to disclose information in 2016. The release of these documents will also reveal the identities of over 170 individuals previously anonymized as John and Jane Does. This release is the result of a decision by Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska and is expected to commence on January 2, after being unsealed post-Christmas.

No Illegal Allegations

Significantly, the documents do not allege any illegal activity by Clinton, and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment. Clinton has previously denied visiting Epstein’s private island, despite Giuffre’s claim of having met him there. Supporting Clinton’s denial are flight records that indicate no evidence of his presence on the island.

Unmasking High-Profile Names

These documents are not limited to Clinton. They will also name accusers, alleged victims, and other individuals associated with Epstein’s inner circle. Included in this list is another high-profile individual, Prince Andrew. Allegations against the Prince include sexual encounters with Giuffre, which he denies despite out-of-court settlements and contradictory photos.

