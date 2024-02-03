Bill Clinton Reflects on Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal in Hulu Docuseries 'Hillary'

It was a scandal that shook the pillars of American politics. The Clinton-Lewinsky affair, involving the 42nd United States President, Bill Clinton, and White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, remains a watershed moment in the annals of political history. The repercussions were felt far beyond the confines of the White House, staining the pages of American history with its indelible mark.

The President's Reflection

In the 2020 Hulu docuseries, 'Hillary', the former president candidly reflected on the infamous scandal that rocked his presidency and tarnished his legacy. Clinton opened up about the pressures that came with the highest office in the nation and how they contributed to his decision to engage in the affair. He described his mindset during the affair as a desperate attempt to distract himself from the relentless stresses that came with his position.

Impact on the Clintons

Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, also shared her heart-wrenching journey during the tumultuous period. She revealed the devastation she felt upon learning of the affair and the arduous task of informing their daughter, Chelsea. The scandal's impact on their marriage, and its reverberations during Hillary's 2016 presidential run, are explored in the docuseries.

A Changed Perspective

Bill Clinton expressed deep regret for his actions, fully acknowledging the negative repercussions they had on his family and the country as a whole. He admitted that the scandal was a result of his own personal failings and anxieties. Today, he regards himself as a changed person, having learned from the past and grown from the experience.

The Clinton-Lewinsky affair, which came to light in 1998, led to Clinton's impeachment by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. However, he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate. The scandal continues to be a topic of intense discussion, its echoes still resonating in the corridors of American politics.