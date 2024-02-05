Bill Bradley Shares Personal Abortion Story: A New Dialogue on Reproductive Rights

In a time when the conversation around reproductive rights is as crucial as ever, former three-term New Jersey senator and 2000 presidential candidate, Bill Bradley, has decided to share his personal story related to abortion. The disclosure comes through a new documentary titled "Rolling Along" and a recent interview on the Political Theater podcast.

A Tale from the Past

Bradley's story takes us back to the 1960s. While he was a player for the New York Knicks, a woman he was dating became pregnant. In an era where abortion was illegal, she made the choice to terminate the pregnancy. Unbeknownst to Bradley, she embarked on a strenuous journey from Los Angeles to Kansas City to undergo the procedure.

Reflections and Revelations

While Bradley carried this experience as a private memory throughout his political career, he refrained from making it public until now. His stance on abortion rights, despite his evangelical Christian background, has always been supportive. This experience, perhaps, played a pivotal role in shaping his views.

A Growing Trend among Legislators

Bradley is not alone in sharing his abortion story. The Political Theater podcast has seen an increasing number of lawmakers, including former Rep. Jackie Speier, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Reps. Barbara Lee, Cori Bush, and Senator Gary Peters, coming forward with their personal experiences. It's a trend that is gradually stripping away the taboo surrounding discussions on abortion in political circles, thereby contributing to a more nuanced dialogue on reproductive rights.