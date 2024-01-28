Bilawal Urges PTI Supporters to Vote for PPP in Elections 2024

In a decisive political move, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), has urged the workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to cast their votes for the PPP in the forthcoming elections. This appeal, issued during a public gathering in Rawalpindi, is a strategic challenge to the independent candidates backed by PTI.

A Call for Change

Bilawal's appeal rests on the fact that the PTI founder is not contesting in the elections and thus, cannot assume the mantle of the prime minister. With Pakistan reeling under a dual crisis—economic downturn and democratic instability—he believes that the PPP is the solution to the country's woes.

PPP’s 10-Point Agenda

The PPP has charted a 10-point agenda with a primary focus on mitigating inflation, unemployment, and poverty. Bilawal's criticism of PTI-backed candidates as 'planted' and his disapproval of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif's ambitions for a fourth stint as prime minister, signal a call for a paradigm shift in the political landscape.

Tackling Inflation and Unemployment

Further revealing the PPP's future strategy, Bilawal announced that, should the PPP emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections, they would appoint the Chief Minister of Punjab from the South. This move is aimed at countering the twin challenges of inflation and unemployment that are currently plaguing the nation. He called upon the voters of Multan to support the PPP in their bid to end divisive politics and usher in an era of welfare-oriented governance.

PTI Chapter Turns to PPP

Adding weight to Bilawal's appeal is the recent shift of allegiance from PTI to PPP by the PTI Larkana chapter's secretary-general and other party workers. In a significant development, the PTI-backed candidate from NA-194, Larkana, withdrew his candidature in favor of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, further bolstering PPP's standing in the upcoming electoral fight.