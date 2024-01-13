Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP’s Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has reiterated his party’s commitment to public service and pledged to eradicate unemployment and inflation in Pakistan. In a recent interview following his visit to Tandlianwala, he credited his party’s vision and manifesto to the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, affirming that their legacy of public service continues to steer the PPP.

PPP’s 10-Point Agenda

Bilawal outlined a comprehensive 10-point agenda that the PPP aims to implement if victorious in the forthcoming elections. The agenda’s crucial components include initiating welfare projects akin to the Benazir Income Support Program, fostering industrial growth to generate employment, promoting agricultural prosperity, establishing new universities, and constructing millions of houses for flood victims in Sindh and Baluchistan. Additionally, he pledged to build more homes in Punjab.

Bhutto’s Confidence in Victory

Expressing confidence in the PPP’s electoral prospects, Bilawal asserted that his party would not merely participate, but secure a significant victory in the elections scheduled for February 8. He emphasized that the Bhuttos’ path and the PPP’s progress could not be hindered.

PPP’s Commitment to Public Service

Bilawal underscored the importance of a politics centered on serving the nation, highlighting the PPP’s commitment to fulfilling promises outlined in its manifesto. He cited the party’s track record in providing health facilities and housing for flood victims in Sindh, and detailed the PPP’s plan for solarization to deliver on the promise of free electricity. Bilawal’s sharp criticism of the PTI’s stance on inflation, and his call for justice in the Model Town case, added an additional layer to the political discourse.

As the PPP prepares for the upcoming elections, it has garnered support from the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The chairman’s emphasis on issues like unemployment and inflation, doubling of salaries, and introducing various cards to facilitate the masses, has resonated with PAT’s leadership, adding a crucial ally to PPP’s election campaign.