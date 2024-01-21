Bilawal Bhutto Urges PTI Supporters to Vote for PPP in Upcoming Pakistan Elections

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in a passionate appeal, has called upon the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to shift their allegiance and vote for his party in the fast-approaching general elections slated for February 8. The appeal comes amid a politically charged environment, with the PTI having lost its symbolic bat emblem and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holding onto its lion icon. Notably, the PPP continues to retain its arrow electoral symbol.

A Critique of PTI's Politics

In his address, Bilawal criticized the political stratagems of PTI, specifically rebuking Imran Khan for engaging in abusive tactics, imprisoning political opponents, and fostering an atmosphere of animosity. He empathized with PTI supporters over the arrests of hundreds of PTI workers and the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, which triggered nationwide protests. Bilawal promised to terminate the politics of revenge, liberate political prisoners, and unite different political forces to enhance the country's governance.

A Promise to Outperform

Bilawal vowed to outperform his political adversaries, expressing his discontent with the repetitive election of old politicians in Lahore. He fondly recalled the election of his late mother, Benazir Bhutto, as prime minister and pledged his commitment to perpetuate his struggle. He highlighted the PPP's ambitious manifesto which includes a 10-point economic plan promising to deliver significant relief to the common man.

Manifesto Highlights

The manifesto entails plans such as the abolition of 17 ministries to save Rs300 billion, ending subsidies to the elites, and launching various social welfare programs. These programs include low-cost housing, free electricity through solar energy, and financial assistance cards for farmers, laborers, and the youth. As part of Bilawal's campaign efforts, the PPP has scheduled 30 election rallies across the country.