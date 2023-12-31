en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?

In a significant political development, Bihar Vidhan Sabha speaker, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, made a notable visit to the residence of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. This meeting comes amidst the undercurrents of political maneuvering, alliances, and strategies that are crucial to the state’s political dynamics.

The Political Significance of the Meeting

The relevance of this visit cannot be understated. Both Yadav and Choudhary hold pivotal positions in Bihar politics. Yadav is the chief of RJD, a major political party in Bihar, and his influence on the state’s political landscape is profound. On the other hand, Choudhary, as the speaker of the legislative assembly, plays an indispensable role in the functioning of the state legislature.

The Undisclosed Agenda

However, the details or purpose of their discussion remain a mystery. The veil of secrecy surrounding such meetings often fuels speculation as they may relate to current political developments, alliances, or upcoming decisions in the state legislature.

The Broader Political Landscape

Meanwhile, the Bihar political narrative is also marked by other significant developments. Former JD(U) president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, has threatened to sue media outlets for alleging his rebellion against the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Furthermore, tensions between ruling allies JD(U) and RJD have surfaced following Singh’s removal as JD(U) president. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has cancelled his Australia tour, signalling strained ties within the alliance. Amidst these developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused opposition leaders of involvement in scams, promising a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As Bihar politics continue to evolve, meetings like the one between Choudhary and Yadav will be closely observed for their implications on the state’s political dynamics. Nonetheless, the details of these interactions and their impact will only unravel with time.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deepti Sharma's Historic Feat Overshadowed by India's Loss to Australia

By Salman Khan

Sunny Deol Speaks on Parenting, Relationship with Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol's Career

By Rafia Tasleem

A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana's New Advocate General

By Dil Bar Irshad

Allahabad High Court's Order on Places of Worship Act: A Pandora's Box ...
@India · 50 mins
Allahabad High Court's Order on Places of Worship Act: A Pandora's Box ...
heart comment 0
Kangana Ranaut Reflects on 2023, Looks Ahead to Promising 2024 Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Kangana Ranaut Reflects on 2023, Looks Ahead to Promising 2024 Projects
Maharashtra CM Assures Mumbai Police’s High Alert Post Thane Party Bust

By Rafia Tasleem

Maharashtra CM Assures Mumbai Police's High Alert Post Thane Party Bust
11th Century Jain Sculptures Unearthed in Varuna Town, Mysuru District

By Rafia Tasleem

11th Century Jain Sculptures Unearthed in Varuna Town, Mysuru District
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

By Safak Costu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University
Latest Headlines
World News
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
44 seconds
Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
56 seconds
Dr. Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm at Finance Commission Amid Economic Recovery
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
3 mins
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
5 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
6 mins
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
7 mins
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
8 mins
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
8 mins
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
8 mins
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
7 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
8 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app