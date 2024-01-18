en English
Crime

Bihar Official Brutally Attacked in Patna: A Manifestation of ‘Jungle Raj’?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
In a distressing incident on Tuesday night, 38-year-old executive officer Arvind Kumar Singh from Gaya’s Dhobi Nagar panchayat found himself in the midst of a brutal assault on Gola Road, Patna. Singh’s vehicle was intercepted by a group of assailants who viciously attacked him for nearly 20 minutes until he was left unconscious. The severity of his head injuries necessitated his transfer to AIIMS, Delhi, where he is currently under intensive care and on a ventilator.

Identification of Assailants and Police Action

According to the victim’s cousin, the group of attackers was led by Tanuj Yadav, who boasts of being the grandson of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder, Lalu Yadav. The police have lodged an FIR against Tanuj and Nayan Yadav, identified as the sons of Nagendra Yadav, and are currently conducting raids to apprehend them.

Political Fallout

The incident sparked a political storm with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Union minister of state for home denouncing the incident as a manifestation of ‘Jungle Raj.’ They accused the state government of shielding criminal elements. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has assured that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.

A Worrisome Trend

This incident forms part of a disturbing trend of violence in Bihar. Similar episodes of brazen criminal activities, including daring attempts at mobile snatching from moving trains and a deadly attack on police personnel in Moreh, underline the deteriorating security situation in the state. The state government’s commitment to ensuring law and order is under intense scrutiny as it grapples with these challenges.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

