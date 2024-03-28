Bihar Mahagathbandhan Announces Seat-Sharing Deal for Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

In a significant political development, the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, is set to unveil its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. This announcement, expected to be made at the RJD office in Patna, marks a pivotal moment for the alliance, aiming to consolidate its position against the NDA in the state.

Strategic Seat Distribution

According to insider sources, the RJD has been allocated 26 seats, Congress has secured nine, and the Left parties have been given five seats. This distribution reflects the strategic planning and negotiations among the alliance members to maximize their electoral prospects. Notably, the Congress's share includes high-stakes constituencies like Patna Sahib and Bhagalpur, while the RJD expands its footprint into neighboring Jharkhand with Palamu and Chatra seats.

Negotiation Challenges

Prior to the agreement, tensions surfaced between the Congress and RJD over the distribution of seats, highlighting the complexities of coalition politics. The negotiations hit a snag over the unilateral ticket distribution, particularly concerning the Purnia Lok Sabha seat. However, these challenges were eventually overcome, showcasing the alliance's commitment to presenting a united front against the NDA, which had dominated the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Electoral Implications

The upcoming elections, scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with votes counted on June 4, represent a critical test for the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance seeks to improve upon its 2019 performance, where the RJD and Left parties did not win any seats, and Congress secured only one. The seat-sharing deal is a strategic move to leverage their combined strength and challenge the NDA's stronghold in Bihar.

This collaborative effort by the Mahagathbandhan not only aims to recalibrate the political dynamics in Bihar but also sets the stage for a closely contested battle in the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. The resolution of internal disagreements and the finalization of the seat-sharing formula signify the alliance's readiness to take on the electoral challenge, with hopes of altering the political landscape in their favor.