Bihar Elections 2024: Chirag Paswan Targets Hajipur, Challenges Uncle Pashupati Paras

The tussle for the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has intensified with Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), expressing a strong desire to contest from Hajipur instead of Jamui, his previous constituency. This decision comes as a direct challenge to his uncle, Pashupati Paras, the current MP from Hajipur, spotlighting the internal family feud over the political legacy of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Advertisment

Hajipur's Political Legacy

Hajipur, a constituency with a significant Scheduled Caste population, has been a stronghold of the Paswan family since 1977 when Ram Vilas Paswan first won the seat. Over the decades, Ram Vilas Paswan's victories in Hajipur not only cemented his political legacy but also made the seat a symbol of the family's influence in Bihar's political landscape. The seat's importance was further highlighted when Pashupati Paras, after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, claimed his political inheritance and won the 2019 elections, causing a rift within the family.

Chirag's Strategic Move

Advertisment

Chirag Paswan's insistence on contesting from Hajipur is seen as a strategic move to reclaim his father's political legacy and dislodge his uncle from the seat. This has set the stage for a high-stakes family drama against the backdrop of Bihar's complex caste dynamics and electoral politics. The decision underscores Chirag's determination to solidify his position within the party and the state's political arena, amidst growing competition and changing alliances.

Implications for Bihar Politics

The ongoing battle for Hajipur is not just a family feud but reflects broader political realignments and the quest for dominance in Bihar's electoral politics. As both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras gear up for the 2024 elections, their rivalry has the potential to influence voter sentiment, reshape party strategies, and possibly alter the balance of power in the state. With the support of their respective factions and the backing of national parties, the outcome in Hajipur could have far-reaching implications for Bihar's political future.

As the electoral battle in Hajipur heats up, all eyes are on Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras, whose contest extends beyond personal ambitions to encapsulate the complexities of Bihar's political landscape. The struggle for the Hajipur seat is not just about electoral victory but a fight for legacy, influence, and the future direction of regional politics in Bihar.