Bihar Education Row: Training and Exams Scheduled on Holi, Good Friday Stir Controversy

Amidst festive celebrations, a controversy has emerged in Bihar over the scheduling of a teacher training program and annual examinations for schoolchildren on significant religious holidays, Holi and Good Friday. This decision by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has sparked a debate on the balance between educational commitments and cultural sensitivities.

Advertisment

Scheduled Training Clashes with Festivals

The SCERT in Bihar mandated that all primary school teachers, who had missed previous sessions, attend a six-day Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) training from March 25 to 30. This directive, outlined in a circular dated March 20, has been dispatched to educational heads across the state, highlighting the compulsory nature of this training. Notably, the period of this training overlaps with Holi and Good Friday, both of which are public holidays in the state. The decision has been met with resistance, particularly as it mandates attendance on days traditionally reserved for family and communal celebrations.

Examination Schedule Raises Eyebrows

Advertisment

Compounding the controversy, the SCERT's decision to hold annual examinations for students below class 8 on Good Friday has further fueled discontent. This move has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Bihar Governor, who has appealed for a revision of the exam schedule. Despite the outcry and calls for intervention from political figures like Tejashwi Yadav and education sector spokespersons, the Education Minister's comments on the issue are still awaited. The collective discontent points towards a growing concern over the disregard of religious sentiments in the scheduling of educational activities.

Public and Political Reaction

The reaction to the SCERT's scheduling decisions has been swift and critical, with accusations of insensitivity towards religious practices. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's call for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's intervention underscores the political dimensions of this controversy. Further, spokespersons from the education sector have labeled this move as reflective of an anarchical approach within the state government and education department. The demand for the withdrawal of these circulars is growing louder, with stakeholders across Bihar calling for a reassessment of the balance between educational imperatives and cultural respect.

As the debate unfolds, the decisions of the Bihar Education Department have spotlighted the challenges of aligning educational schedules with cultural and religious observances. The unfolding controversy not only questions the sensitivity of educational planning but also highlights the broader implications for community relations and religious harmony in the state. As calls for a review of the decision gain momentum, the outcome will likely set a precedent for how educational authorities navigate the complex interplay of academic commitments and cultural respect.