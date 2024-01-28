Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Resigns, Signals Major Political Shift

In a momentous shift in Bihar's political landscape, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tendered his resignation, effectively dissolving the government in the state. The Chief Minister was seen making his exit from Raj Bhavan in Patna, where he submitted his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Nitish Kumar Resigns

Confirming his resignation, Nitish Kumar stated that he had asked the Governor to dissolve the government. This move marks the end of his tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar and signals a significant change in the state's political dynamics. The reason behind his decision has not been specified, but it's clear that this event will have profound implications on Bihar's political stage.

NDA Government to Form

In a surprising turn of events, Nitish Kumar has claimed to form the NDA government in the state with the BJP's support. This claim has been approved by the Governor, following a rapid meeting held by the BJP with its MLAs and MLCs. The BJP has also provided its letter of support to Nitish Kumar, backing his decision and his potential new role in the government.

Dissolution of the Mahagathbandhan Alliance

In addition to his resignation, Nitish Kumar has requested the Governor to dissolve the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. This move further intensifies the reshuffling of political alliances in the state and marks a crucial point in Bihar's political history.

As the political drama unfolds, preparations for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony are already underway. The ceremony is slated to take place at 5 pm today, with eight ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers and six cabinet ministers, being sworn in. The BJP president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in Patna at around 4:15 pm, further adding to the gravity of the event.

This unprecedented event in Bihar's politics, with the resignation of the Chief Minister and the potential formation of a new government, marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape. While the exact implications of these developments are yet to be ascertained, it's clear that Bihar's political future is set for a major change.