India

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has publicly declared his total assets to be worth approximately 1.64 crore Indian Rupees (INR) in a recent disclosure. This declaration shows a significant increase from the previous year’s assets, which amounted to 75.53 lakh INR. The disclosure, made public on the Cabinet Secretariat Department’s website, breaks down Kumar’s assets in detail.

Breakdown of Assets

Among the listed assets, Kumar has 22,552 INR in cash, and bank deposits amounting to 49,202 INR. His movable assets include a Ford Ecosport car, valued at 11.32 lakh INR, two gold rings and a silver ring collectively worth 1.28 lakh INR, and 13 cows and 10 calves, valued at 1.45 lakh INR. Kumar’s list of assets also includes a treadmill, an exercise cycle, and a microwave oven.

Immovable Property

The Chief Minister’s only immovable property is an apartment in Dwarka, New Delhi. Purchased for 13.78 lakh INR in 2004, the apartment’s current estimated value is 1.48 crore INR. This surge in the property’s value is the primary reason for the substantial increase in Kumar’s asset worth.

Annual Disclosure Requirement

The Bihar government mandates all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities annually on the last day of the calendar year. As a result, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav disclosed a total income of 4.74 lakh INR for the financial year 2022-23. In addition, Tej Pratap Yadav, another minister and brother to the Deputy Chief Minister, declared assets totalling 3.58 crore INR.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

